Pastor facing sex trafficking charges denied bond

A Toledo area pastor indicted on sex trafficking charges was denied bond Monday afternoon.

During his court hearing last Thursday, Cordell Jenkins' attorneys argued for him to be allowed out on bond while they prepare for his trial.

The defense told the judge that if Jenkins was allowed out of jail, he would live at his home and his parents would move in full time and be liable for his whereabouts around the clock. His wife would not live there.

However court documents coincide with the Federal Government attorneys' argument that Jenkins is a danger to society.

Private consultation with his counsel will be available to Jenkins while he is in custody.

