Pastor facing sex trafficking charges denied bond

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo area pastor indicted on sex trafficking charges was denied bond Monday afternoon.More >>
A Toledo area pastor indicted on sex trafficking charges was denied bond Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday.More >>
A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday.More >>
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as Michigan Farmers Market Association are encouraging families who receive food assistance benefits to take advantage of local markets to purchase fresh food.More >>
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as Michigan Farmers Market Association are encouraging families who receive food assistance benefits to take advantage of local markets to purchase fresh food.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
Two Toledo area pastors indicted on sex trafficking charges face a judge on Thursday.More >>
Two Toledo area pastors indicted on sex trafficking charges face a judge on Thursday.More >>