Michigan bridge card holders can double purchasing power at local markets

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as Michigan Farmers Market Association are encouraging families who receive food assistance benefits to take advantage of local markets to purchase fresh food.

Over 140 farmers markets accept Double Up Food Bucks which allows Bridge Card holders to receive double for their money when purchasing fruits and vegetables (up to $20 every market day).

“We want to make sure that all Michiganders have access to healthy options,” said MDHHS Director Nick Lyon. “With more farmers markets accepting food assistance benefits in Michigan, we hope everyone will be able to take advantage of these opportunities to explore their own community and purchase fresh foods from local vendors.”

A list of Farmers Market that accepts Bridge Cards, can be found here.

Temporary food assistance for eligible, low-income families and individuals is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More information can be found here.

