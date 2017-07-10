Man facing arson charges after Saturday apartment fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man facing arson charges after Saturday apartment fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has seven warrants out for his arrest following an apartment fire that happened Saturday at Dorr Street and Holland-Sylvania Road.

Toledo police said Jonathan Weidner wanted to hurt the people living in the apartment and the firefighters who responded.

Weidner is now facing aggravated arson charges. 

