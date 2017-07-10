Local WWII soldier laid to rest in Port Clinton 75 years after his death.

A local community came together to make sure a World War II veteran received a proper goodbye.

Nearly 75 years after his death, John Kovach Jr.'s tour of duty has finally come to an end, as his remains were laid to rest in Port Clinton.

In the gymnasium of Bataan Elementary, hundreds gathered to remember John Kovach Jr.

Kovach was a member of the 192nd Tank Battalion deployed to the Philippines. He also survived the battle of Bataan and the Bataan death march, but later died of dysentery in a prison camp in 1942.

After a recent positive DNA match, Kovach's remains were identified at a serviceman's cemetery in the Philippines in a grave of unknown soldiers, and finally returned home.

"It was so humbling, and it's something that I am sure my mom and her sister will never ever forget, as well as any of our family." said Bill Ocheske, Kovach's nephew.

Representative Marcy Kaptur's office assisted in the effort to return Kovach to the area.



She says the military and congress make it a priority to facilitate the relocation of remains, if possible, to help bring closure for these families.

"The family members were here, their children were here, and that is what makes America strong, the inter-generational linkage of families and community." said Kaptur.

The city of Port Clinton has strong ties to the battle of Bataan and the Bataan death march. And that is why the community came together to honor one of their own who fought in that battle, took place in the march, and later died as a Japanese prisoner of war.



There were 31 other young men from the Port Clinton area who served in the 192nd tank battalion in the Philippines on the Bataan Peninsula.

Because a large number of men from the area were a part of the Bataan death march, the Port Clinton elementary school was named the Bataan Memorial Intermediate school. Every year, the students study the event for Bataan Day.

On Monday, the funeral for John Kovach was held in the school's gym after his remains were finally returned home from a servicemen's cemetery in the Philippines.

It was one final honor that the school was able to give.

"It has actually put a real person with a name that is on a wall and a picture that is in a display in our building. One of the things that I stressed during the ceremony was that John Kovach Jr., he is a part of the Bataan family," said Bataan Elementary principal Geoff Halsey.



John Kovach Jr's final resting place is now at the Lakeview cemetery.

