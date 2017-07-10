Woman claims she was shot at after minor fender bender

A small crash between two cars ended with shots being fired in Toledo on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on East Weber Street around 11 p.m.

A woman was driving eastbound on Weber Street when she accidentally hit the rear driver door of another vehicle.

She stopped to exchange information with the driver when the situation took a scary turn.

Before the woman could get out of her vehicle, the driver of the other car allegedly pulled a gun out from under his shirt and began firing shots at her.

The woman then fled the scene.

Police said shell casings were found at the scene, but they are unsure where the bullets landed.

