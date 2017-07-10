Summer FunFest begins in Toledo parks

Despite the rainy weather, Summer FunFest kicked off at three Toledo parks on Monday.

Fun and education programs are offered at Jamie Farr, Ottawa and Wilson Parks from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The program runs until August 3.

Admission is free and includes activities and snacks.

The pools were closed Monday due to the weather but will be open weather permitting during the FunFest.

