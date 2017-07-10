TPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Toledo police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Police say Mackenzie Files may be in Bowling Green.

She is considered vulnerable.

Files is 5'7" weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

