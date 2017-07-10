Make money helping out at the LPGA Marathon Classic

The LPGA Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club is one of the biggest annual events in the Toledo area, and it's only a week away.

To make such a big event possible, it takes a lot of help.

This means you can make some money when the lady golfers come to town.

Local agency Renhill is looking to hire 100 fine dining servers for one day of the tournament.

Experience is not necessary as the agency will train you for whatever job you will be doing.

Ritta Armour from Renhill said that hiring local is very important to the agency.

"Our community is important to us so this means everything to us," said Armour.

Renhill is holding an open house for any interested workers on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification and a resume if possible to the Renhill location on 2650 North Reynolds Road.

For more information, call 419-254-2863 or visit Renhill's Facebook page.

