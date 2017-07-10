Plea deal underway for man who planned to kill judge handling hi - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plea deal underway for man who planned to kill judge handling his terrorism case

Yahya Mohammad Yahya Mohammad
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who tried to put a hit out on a federal judge is in court Monday morning. 

A plea deal is underway for Yahya Farooq Mohammad, who was plotting to kill the judge handling his terrorism case. 

Mohammad was already in prison with three other men for providing thousands of dollars to fund Al-Qaeda

Mohammad offered another inmate $15,000 to kill Toledo Federal Judge Jack Zouhary

The inmate went to the FBI about Mohammad's plans to kill Zouhary. 

Mohammad was a former student at the Ohio State University. 

We'll keep you updated on air and online.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly