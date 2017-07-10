Plea deal underway for man who planned to kill judge handling his terrorism case

A man who tried to put a hit out on a federal judge is in court Monday morning.

A plea deal is underway for Yahya Farooq Mohammad, who was plotting to kill the judge handling his terrorism case.

Mohammad was already in prison with three other men for providing thousands of dollars to fund Al-Qaeda.

Mohammad offered another inmate $15,000 to kill Toledo Federal Judge Jack Zouhary.

The inmate went to the FBI about Mohammad's plans to kill Zouhary.

Mohammad was a former student at the Ohio State University.

