Man who planned to kill judge handling his terrorism case sentenced to 27 years in prison

A man who tried to put a hit out on a federal judge is sentenced to 27 and-a-half years behind bars.

Yahya Farooq Mohammad, 39, was earning his PHD from Ohio State when he was caught raising and delivering thousands of dollars for known terrorists overseas.

While waiting for that trial in the Lucas County Jail, Mohammad offered an inmate $15,000 to kill to hire a hit man to kidnap and murder District Court Judge Jack Zouhary. Zouhary is the judge overseeing his case.

But after the plan was set, Mohammad was caught after the alleged hit man was an undercover FBI agent.

"There were a lot of evidentiary problems with their case and I think they recognized it this was a difficult case and i think this is one of those plea deals neither side is happy with maybe the definition of a good deal," said Mohammad's attorney, Thomas Durkin. "I'm not particularly happy with it, but 27 years is a long way from life. He gets out at age 60 and that is the reason he took the deal."

“For those who wish to harm the United States and support terrorists, whether in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, or right here in Toledo, these decades of prison serve as an important reminder that America’s law enforcement will pursue justice across the globe,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “He threatened the safety of our citizens, a judge and the independent judiciary. Now he is being held accountable.”

Mohammad will be deported from the U.S. upon completion of his sentence, as part of his plea agreement.

