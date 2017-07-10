Man who planned to kill judge handling his terrorism case pleads guilty

A man who tried to put a hit out on a federal judge pleaded guilty to one charge for two different cases Monday morning.

Yahya Farooq Mohammad, 39, was earning his PHD from Ohio State when he was caught raising and delivering thousands of dollars for known terrorists overseas.

While waiting for that trial in the Lucas County Jail, Mohammad offered an inmate $15,000 to kill to hire a hit man to kidnap and murder District Court Judge Jack Zouhary. Zouhary is the judge overseeing his case.

But after the plan was set, Mohammad was caught after the alleged hit man was an undercover FBI agent.

"There were a lot of evidentiary problems with their case and I think they recognized it this was a difficult case and i think this is one of those plea deals neither side is happy with maybe the definition of a good deal," said Mohammad's attorney, Thomas Durkin.

The deal includes 27 and-a-half year sentence and will required Mohammed to return to his home country of India after serving his time.

"I'm not particularly happy with it, but 27 years is a long way from life. He gets out at age 60 and that is the reason he took the deal," said Durkin.

Though both sides agreed on that 27 and-a-half years sentence, the judge has still yet to agree. He will be sentencing Mohammed in the next couple months.

