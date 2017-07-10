Portion of wastewater treatment facility evacuated due to chlorine leak

Crews responded to a hazmat situation at the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Facility in north Toledo Monday morning.

Officials say a portion of the plant on North Summit Street was evacuated due to a chlorine leak around 8:30 a.m.

#TFRD Haz-Mat crews on scene, 3900 N Summit. Chlorine leak contained to building, no leaks to the outside. No evacuations at this time pic.twitter.com/TrctjkBIKG — Toledo Fire Rescue (@ToledoFire) July 10, 2017

Officials said a valve connection issue occurred during a routine chlorine cylinder exchange caused the evacuation.

One employee was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"Initially it was my understanding that we didn't have any injuries, then we did find out that one employee went for an evaluation because of an irritation. Not sure if it was a skin irritant, but they were evaluated at a local hospital," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department.

It is now believed the employee might have suffered an eye irritation.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene to secure the impacted chlorine valve.

Officials said no chlorine escaped into the environment and air quality was not impacted.

The plant remained operational during the evacuation.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the root cause of the incident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.