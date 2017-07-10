40-year-old cold case in Ottawa County could soon be solved

The identity of a woman who was found in a creek in Ottawa County more than 40 years ago might soon be determined.

The body of a woman was found floating in a creek near the Salem Township Cemetery in 1975.

The woman was never identified and was buried in the Salem Township Cemetery.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has now dug up the body from the cemetery to pull DNA from the body in hopes of identifying the woman, according to the Sandusky Register.

Officials hope that with advanced technology, they will finally solve this cold case.

