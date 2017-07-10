Crews on the scene of crash involving motorcycle, SUV - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford police are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Monday morning.

The crash occurred on I-75 southbound at Wales Road around 8:30 a.m. 

Crews say there are no serious injuries. 

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Traffic is currently backed up on the ramp because of the crash.

