Crews on the scene of crash involving motorcycle, SUV

Rossford police are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Monday morning.

The crash occurred on I-75 southbound at Wales Road around 8:30 a.m.

Crews say there are no serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Traffic is currently backed up on the ramp because of the crash.

