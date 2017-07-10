Woman faces judge for firing shots at basketball game

A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday.

Toledo police sway Tara Tompkins shot a gun into the air at a community league basketball game at Savage Park Saturday night.

Police say Tompkins was attempting to scare a group of women who were threatening to fight her daughter.

More than 500 were in attendance, most of the children.

Tompkins faces several charges.

