Woman faces judge for firing shots at basketball game

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday. 

Toledo police sway Tara Tompkins shot a gun into the air at a community league basketball game at Savage Park Saturday night.

Police say Tompkins was attempting to scare a group of women who were threatening to fight her daughter

More than 500 were in attendance, most of the children. 

Tompkins faces several charges. 

