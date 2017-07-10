Two men who allegedly shot another man in the head appear in court

Two men accused of assaulting and robbing another man will face a judge Monday.

Garry Neely and Rodney Quinn are suspects in the robbery and assault that left one man injured.

The incident occurred behind the Sunoco gas station on Nebraska Avenue and Reynolds Road in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

Neely is accused of shooting the victim in the head with a rifle.

The victim is expected to live.

Both Neely and Quinn are charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.