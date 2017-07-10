Police: Man tries to set police headquarters on fire

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of trying to set the Cincinnati Police Department's headquarters on fire.

Police say the man lit a can of gasoline on fire Saturday and placed it next to the building. Part of the building caught fire, causing damage to a garage door.

Police say more than 50 officers and administrative personnel were inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported.

The man is facing two charges of aggravated arson and one charge of vandalism.

