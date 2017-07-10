Multiple crews fighting early morning house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

PROVIDENCE TWP., OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. 

The fire occurred on Box Road in Providence Township around 5:30 a.m. 

Waterville Fire was called to the scene for additional assistance. 

