TFD investigating house fire

The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in south Toledo early Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Stebbins Street near Broadway Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started in the front living room area of the home.

There was a minimal amount of furniture in the home.

One neighbor said that someone lives in the home, while another said the occupants moved out about a month ago.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials are working to determine if the house is vacant or occupied.

An investigator was called to the scene.

