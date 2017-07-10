TFD investigating house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD investigating house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in south Toledo early Monday morning. 

The fire occurred on Stebbins Street near Broadway Avenue around 1:30 a.m. 

Fire officials said the fire started in the front living room area of the home. 

There was a minimal amount of furniture in the home.

One neighbor said that someone lives in the home, while another said the occupants moved out about a month ago. 

There were no injuries.

Fire officials are working to determine if the house is vacant or occupied. 

An investigator was called to the scene.

