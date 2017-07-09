Police investigating south Toledo accident on Sunday night - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating south Toledo accident on Sunday night

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are investigating an accident in south Toledo on Sunday night.

Police say two cars were involved in the accident on Heatherdowns and Ryewyck just east of Perrysburg-Holland Rd.

Police say there are possible injuries.

