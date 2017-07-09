Chabad House breaks ground on new building

Land has been cleared and construction is ready to begin (Source: WTOL)

A special groundbreaking ceremony took place in Sylvania Township on Sunday.

Construction is now officially underway for the new Chabad House on King Road.

The mission of the Chabad House is to serve the educational and outreach needs of Toledo's Jewish community.

The house is also home to the Friendship Circle of Toledo, which matches teen volunteers and professional therapists with Jewish children and young adults with special needs as a way to provide friendship and support.

“Our community came together to celebrate such an important milestone. We have children with special needs and we have a special organization for them, an organization that gives them friendship,” said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov.

Chabad House plans to use the building for its pre-school, summer camp, special programs for adults, classes and synagogue among other things.

