Officer hurt in crash while responding to assault call

A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.

The Berrien County sheriff's office says the Benton Harbor Public Safety officer was trying to pass a Ford Expedition about 9 a.m. Sunday when the driver of the SUV turned left and struck the officer's patrol vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say the patrol vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The patrol vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled over several times. The officer has been hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Two adults and six children in the Expedition were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

