Man flown to hospital after motorcycle overturns on Route 2 in Ottawa Co.

A man had to be flown to the hospital in Toledo on Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Ottawa County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old William Howard, who lives in Port Clinton, was riding his three-wheel motorcycle east in Portage Twp. just after 2 p.m. when he had to swerve out of the way of a vehicle that was moving into his lane.

That’s when Mr. Howard lost control of his motorcycle and overturned.

Howard was wearing a helmet but suffered incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

