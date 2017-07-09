Ohio Business Roundtable seeks to replace retiring president

The Ohio Business Roundtable is searching for its next leader after its founding president announced his retirement.

The 68-year-old Richard Stoff said last week he'll serve through the end of the year. Stoff helped establish the group 25 years ago and has been its only president.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has credited the Roundtable with helping to improve Ohio's business climate.

Executive Committee Chairman Gary Heminger, chairman and CEO of Marathon Petroleum, says the international search firm Heidrick & Struggles has been hired to find Stoff's successor.

The Roundtable has conducted research and driven debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio. They include tax reform, workers' compensation, health care policy, tort reform, science and technology, energy, education and workforce competitiveness.

