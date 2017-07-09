Three people taken to hospital after Sylvania Twp. accident

Three people were injured after an accident in Sylvania Twp. on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Corey Rd. and Sylvania Ave.

According Sylvania Twp. Police two cars were involved in the accident and three people had to be taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

