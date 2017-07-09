TARTA bus, car collision result in two people injured - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TARTA bus, car collision result in two people injured

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A collision between a TARTA bus and another car resulted in two people getting hurt Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place at Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue.

The conditions of the two people involved have not been confirmed. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly