TARTA bus, car collision result in two people injured

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Corey Rd. and Sylvania Ave.More >>
A collision between a TARTA bus and another car resulted in two people getting hurt Sunday afternoon.More >>
The “Swimming Made FREE- it’s all about ME” organization contributed $1,000 to cover another 500 admissions for kids 12 and under to Wilson Junior Pool and 500 admissions to Roosevelt Pool.More >>
