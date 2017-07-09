Organization donates $1K to city pools

Toledo public pools received some help with their $4,000 goal for free admissions.

The “Swimming Made FREE- it’s all about ME” organization contributed $1,000 to cover another 500 admissions for kids 12 and under to Wilson Junior Pool and 500 admissions to Roosevelt Pool.

The chairman of the organization, Gail Gant said they are more than halfway to reaching the $4,000 goal.

The group continues to raise funds from friends, neighbors, community groups and businesses.

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so at the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union on Dorr Street.

