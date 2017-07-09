Toledo Lighthouse Festival to raise funds for lighthouse restoration project

The Maumee Bay State Park held their 14th Annual Toledo Lighthouse Festival during the July 7th weekend.

Visitors who attended enjoyed live entertainment, arts and crafts, a silent auction, food and Paddle-Palooza put on by ODNR with free kayaking and paddle boarding. They also got to take a boat ride out to the historic, one-of-a-kind lighthouse.

The event was put on to raise money for the lighthouse restoration project set to begin next month.

"This is a historic site that I hope Toledo will embrace more and help us more because it will be a destination. There's no doubt. We get calls from all over the country from people wanting to see it,” said Sandy Bihn, President of the Toledo Lighthouse Society.

The Toledo Lighthouse Society aims to have it restored so boaters and visitors can take tours of the lighthouse.

