Organizations from all over Ohio join Toledo Zoo to commemorate ADA

A wise person once said, “Diversity is the one true thing we all have in common. Celebrate it every day.”

To live up to that quote, the Toledo Zoo is joining the Ability Center of Greater Toledo to commemorate the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) during ADA day at the zoo for the 17th year.

Vendors and organizations from all over the state will be at the Toledo Zoo to educate others about disability issues. Information about benefits, caregiver support and services, housing care and much more will be offered.

ADA Zoo Day is considered Ohio’s largest disability-related information fair. Over 5,000 guests attended last year.

The event is free for Lucas County residents with a valid proof of residency and is scheduled for July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular zoo admission prices apply to non-Lucas County residents.

Along with a variety of vendors and organizations, iHeart Radio will also be broadcasting live to show their support. A full list of participating organizations can be found here.

