Woman left without a home after overnight fire

One woman is left without a home after her house went up in flames over-night in south Toledo.

The blaze happened at the Riverlot Condos a little before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fire crews believe the fire to be an electrical one.

There were no injuries reported. The other condominiums were not impacted.

