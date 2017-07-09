Woman left without a home after overnight fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman left without a home after overnight fire

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One woman is left without a home after her house went up in flames over-night in south Toledo.

The blaze happened at the Riverlot Condos a little before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fire crews believe the fire to be an electrical one.

There were no injuries reported. The other condominiums were not impacted.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly