Woman arrested for firing shots during community basketball game

Police arrested a woman for firing two shots from a gun during a community league basketball game on Saturday evening.

Toledo police say it happened at Savage Park in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m.

Tara Thompkins was arrested.

More than 500 people were gathered at the park at the time, mostly young kids, when shots were fired, causing the crowd to scatter.

Witnesses say Thompkins fired her weapon to scare a group of women threatening to fight her daughter.

No one was injured.

