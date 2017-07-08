Woman arrested for firing shots during community basketball game

Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Next Week: The heat, humidity and storm chances pick up by Monday.More >>
Next Week: The heat, humidity and storm chances pick up by Monday.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Witnesses say Thompkins fired her weapon to scare a group of women threatening to fight her daughter.More >>
Witnesses say Thompkins fired her weapon to scare a group of women threatening to fight her daughter.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
It was solemn a Saturday in Port Clinton and one that no one who was there is likely to forget.
The remains of World War II Army Technician, John Kovach Jr., were finally returned home.More >>
It was solemn a Saturday in Port Clinton and one that no one who was there is likely to forget.
The remains of World War II Army Technician, John Kovach Jr., were finally returned home.More >>
On this day, July 8th, 85 years ago, in the depth of the Great Depression in 1932, Marshal Jay Davis died nearby during a vicious gun battle with an outlaw fugitive, but that was just the beginning of the story.More >>
On this day, July 8th, 85 years ago, in the depth of the Great Depression in 1932, Marshal Jay Davis died nearby during a vicious gun battle with an outlaw fugitive, but that was just the beginning of the story.More >>