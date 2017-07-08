Deadline nears in Michigan to register for August election

Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.

Not all Michigan communities have elections Aug. 8, but many have issues on the ballot. Voters in Detroit will cast ballots in a mayoral primary.

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says in a statement that people in 63 communities will see new ballot counting machines, but voters will still be marking a paper ballot. The communities in 11 counties will use new optical-scan voting systems.

Additional communities will get the machines for November's election. By August 2018, all cities and townships statewide will have the new equipment.

Online:

http://www.michigan.gov/elections

http://www.michigan.gov/vote

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.