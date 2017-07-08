WWII hero's remains return home to Port Clinton

Townspeople come out to honor John Kovach Jr. (Source: WTOL)

It was solemn a Saturday in Port Clinton and one that no one who was there is likely to forget.

The remains of World War II Army Technician, John Kovach Jr., were finally returned home.

“It’s sad, but it’s happy because he’s finally getting home after all these years,” said Carol Hofacker, who was one of the people lining Perry Street waving American flags.

They never knew John but had heard about his heroic story.

Motorcycles escorted the hearse into town from Detroit Metro Airport.

First responders joined the procession in Port Clinton to the Gerner Wolf Walker Funeral Home.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed,” said Richard Kokinda who watched the hearse pass by.

Mr. Kovach was forced to endure the brutal Bataan Death March in the Philippines headed to Japanese prisoner of war camps in May, 1942.

He died the following November at the age of twenty in a prisoner of war hospital.

“It’s important for citizens to remember the price we have paid to stand where we stand,” said John Meeker of Port Clinton.

Mr. Kovach’s remains laid in a mass grave until 2014.

They were exhumed and identified through a DNA match with his sisters.

“It’s a miracle that they were able to find him and bring him back after 75 years. It’s been an emotional day,” said Mr. Kovach’s nephew Bill Ocheske.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Bataan Memorial Elementary School.

Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

So why is there a school in Port Clinton named Bataan?

A memorial there explains why.

Thirty-two soldiers from the area died in either the march or POW camps.

The memorial lists their names, including Mr. Kovach’s.

