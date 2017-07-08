WWII hero's remains return home to Port Clinton

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It was solemn a Saturday in Port Clinton and one that no one who was there is likely to forget.
It was solemn a Saturday in Port Clinton and one that no one who was there is likely to forget.
On this day, July 8th, 85 years ago, in the depth of the Great Depression in 1932, Marshal Jay Davis died nearby during a vicious gun battle with an outlaw fugitive, but that was just the beginning of the story.More >>
Roundabouts or traffic circles. No matter what you call them, most people have an opinion about them.More >>
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. behind the Sunoco gas station at Nebraska and Reynolds.More >>
