Today in Toledo History: 85 years ago today, a reign of terror visited northwest Ohio

On the normally quiet East Walnut Street in North Baltimore, just behind the public library, a plaque can be found that honors the life, bravery and sacrifice of Jay Davis.

On this day, July 8th, 85 years ago, in the depth of the Great Depression in 1932, Marshal Jay Davis died nearby during a vicious gun battle with an outlaw fugitive, but that was just the beginning of the story.

It was a gunfight that would unleash what one newspaper described as a "reign of terror" on the Toledo area.

For several days after Davis was killed, there was a sudden spasm of violence in the area which included kidnappings, robberies, gun battles and the death of the young suspect in a barrage of police gunfire.

Three brothers looking for trouble

The seeds of this Toledo tale sprouted a few days before the dramatic events unfolded in North Baltimore in southern Wood County.

The first week of July in 1932, three young brothers from St. Paul, Minnesota found themselves in Toledo.

It’s unknown why they picked Toledo, but the brothers carried larceny in their hearts.

The trio included 25-year old James Storey, a convicted robber, his brother Manley, 19, also an ex-con, and their 16-year old brother Bert, who had no criminal record.

As the story is relayed from several sources, the brothers entered a car-dealership in the 2100 block of Madison and, on the pretense of being interested buyers, they took the salesman for a demo ride which turned into kidnapping as they forced him to drive them to Bowling Green where they pulled into a filling station and then kidnapped two attendants.

At the point of a machine gun, the dealer nervously drove them south to the little town of Rudolph where the brothers dumped the salesman and the two attendants.

James and Bert slipped into hiding for a couple of days, while brother Manley was found the next day by police while eating alone in a restaurant in Van Buren.

He was promptly arrested and taken to jail.

The stolen car was found wrecked nearby.

The gunfight

Then, on July 8th, in North Baltimore, local residents were nervous, aware that some outlaws might be in the area.

That’s when someone reportedly saw two suspicious men on Main Street.

Fearing they might be the culprits on the loose, Marshal Jay Davis was notified.

Their hunch was right.

Davis found the two young men and confronted them.

That's when bullets began flying in all directions.

Like a scene from a gangster movie, Davis got behind his patrol car for protection and managed to shoot 16-year-old Bert Storey and leave him severely wounded.

James Storey however, took aim and hit the brave Marshal Davis three times.

One of the bullets pierced Davis’ heart, killing him instantly in the street.

Escape to Toledo

James Storey, now a cop killer, wasn't about to be caught. He soon kidnapped three teenaged boys who were driving an old Model T Ford and forced them to drive fast and furious on the back roads to Toledo.

When they stopped for gas in the town of Hammondsburg (which no longer exists), it was reported that Storey forced one of the boys to change pants with him.

Later in the day, the group reached South Avenue in Toledo, where Storey told the teens, "you boys can go, but one word out of you and I'll bump you all off.”

The Toledo News Bee reported that the car was parked in front of the home of Toledo Police Inspector Emmet Cairl who happened to be out mowing his lawn at the time.

None the wiser, Cairl just looked up at the car and returned to his task of mowing the lawn.

Storey got out of the car and took off on foot.

The boys continued driving on South and police pulled the car over and took the boys to the Safety Building where they unraveled their frightening tale, despite Storey’s warning.

Mayhem in T-Town and escape to Indiana

Storey had slipped into the city and the dragnet to find him was widening.

By 10:30 that night, police knew where he was.

A call came in that a Toledo physician had been shot by a man who jumped on the running board of his car.

Dr. Martin Larkin, the medical Director at Mercy Hospital at the time, was on Collngwood Boulevard when James Storey jumped onto the running board and fired two shots, hitting Dr. Larkin in the hip and the jaw.

Larkin, swerved and crashed into a tree on Collingwood.

He was rushed to Mercy Hospital with severe wounds.

Meanwhile, James Storey was still on the run.

In the Old West End neighborhood, Storey found a man parking his car in the garage and forced the man and his 9-year-old nephew to drive him to South Bend, Indiana at gunpoint.

Once in South Bend, he robbed the man of his watch and some money and fled into the night.

Meanwhile… in North Baltimore

That same night, according to one account in a North Baltimore Historical Society newsletter, a brewing lynch mob began to assemble around the city jail where the young and wounded Bert Storey had been taken.

The townspeople were apparently angered by the killing of their Marshal and crowds milled around the streets during the night.

The young Storey was eventually taken to Bowling Green where he recovered from his wounds, was convicted and served 25 years in prison before he was released in 1957.

End of the line for James

For brother James, the end of his trail of terror would not come without more drama and a bloodied fight. However, it would be his last.

In South Bend , Storey was tracked down by local police who got a tip that he was going to be at a Western Union Station the next morning to send a telegram.

The tip was good.

Dozens of waiting officers managed to take him down and get him in cuffs.

But the combative Storey was not ready to give up. Once inside the police station, he began to fight with the detectives and broke free, sprinted out of the building with police on his heels, firing bullets.

Some of them hit their target.

In a final show of defiance, the wounded and bleeding Storey ran to a bridge and made a leap over the side.

Unfortunately for him, he hit the bank instead of the water.

The impact broke his arm, and then as the cops approached, he jumped into the water and begged that they let him drown. "Please let me drown, please go easy on me", he reportedly told the cop who had a grip on him.

"You didn't go easy on that officer you shot down in Ohio", the cop responded.

"I had no choice it was him or me,” was Storey’s response.

After his capture, Storey was taken to a local hospital.

His prognosis was not good; Storey's hours were numbered.

Mortally wounded, he died the next day as Bowling Green Police Chief Pratt stood at his bedside, ready to arrest him and take him back to Ohio.

A hero is honored

Back in North Baltimore, on the same July day that Storey was caught in South Bend, all the businesses were closed and flags were at half-staff.

The streets were quiet as many in this Wood County community were at a local church attending the funeral of the 36-year-old Jay Davis.

His name is and bravery still remembered 85 years later on a plaque at the spot where he died.

One final footnote.

Some have wondered why James Storey wanted to escape to South Bend Indiana.

The answer had to do with love.

It was where his new bride lived.

They had been married just two weeks prior to his bloody trail of crime in Northwest Ohio.

She had no idea of the monster she had married.

Her name was Margaret Hardy, the daughter of the caretaker for the estate of Charles Carlisle who was part of the Studebaker car family.

Storey had told Miss Hardy that he was a steel engineer from Toledo and presented himself as a young wealthy businessman.

She and her family accepted his story at first, but when they learned the brutal truth, it's believed they are the ones who tipped off police as to Storey's whereabouts on the fateful day of his capture.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.