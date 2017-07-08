Two Toledo area pastors indicted on sex trafficking charges face a judge on Thursday.

Toledo pastors in court for bond hearings

Police in Fremont are hoping to identify a group of people who surrounded police officers and threw fire crackers at them.

More than 860,000 grams of marijuana and 26,000 grams of heroin have been seized by Ohio troopers this year.

Ohio troopers make 8,399 drug arrests in first half of 2017

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in north Toledo.

Man taken to the hospital after north Toledo shooting

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. behind the Sunoco gas station at Nebraska and Reynolds.

Two arrested after west Toledo shooting overnight

Two people were arrested after an overnight shooting in west Toledo that left a man injured.

The victim who was shot was taken to UTMC.

Toledo Police say he is expected to survive.

Two people were arrested; 38-year-old Garry Neely and 36-year-old Rodney Quinn.

Both Neely and Quinn were charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

