Two arrested after west Toledo shooting overnight

Rodney Quinn (Source: Lucas Co. Jail) Rodney Quinn (Source: Lucas Co. Jail)
Garry Neely (Source: Lucas Co. Jail) Garry Neely (Source: Lucas Co. Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were arrested after an overnight shooting in west Toledo that left a man injured.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. behind the Sunoco gas station at Nebraska and Reynolds.

The victim who was shot was taken to UTMC.

Toledo Police say he is expected to survive.

Two people were arrested; 38-year-old Garry Neely and 36-year-old Rodney Quinn.

Both Neely and Quinn were charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

