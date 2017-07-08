Lima woman facing more than 17 years in prison for sex trafficking teenage girls

A Lima woman is facing more than 17 years behind bars for her role in a sex trafficking conspiracy.

Megan Hitt, 29, along with three other people who were sentenced last month, conspired two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to court documents, Hitt and the others posted sexually explicit photos of the girls on to backpage.com. They then transported the girls throughout Lima, Ohio and Fort Wayne, Indiana and rented motel rooms for them and negotiated prices.

The conspiracy took place between November 2015 and January 2016.

Another woman, Jacqueline Young, 54, was sentenced to four years in prison for obstructing the investigation.

