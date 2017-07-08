10th annual Keith Dressel Memorial Ride raised more than $6,000 for future officer scholarship

The 10th annual "Keith Dressel Memorial Ride" took place at Oscar Bunch Powertrain Park. Keith Dressel, a Toledo Police Detective, was killed in line of duty 10 years ago.

Sara Shaw, an Oregon Police officer, was passionate about starting a memorial in honor of Keith Dressel as well as Officer William Miscannon. Miscannon was also killed in line of duty in 1970.

“We want to remember Keith and want to remember officer Miscannon and their families and let them know how much we do appreciate and love their family member who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Shaw.

There were hundreds of bikes and supporters lining the streets as they drove along Toledo streets.

The event, as well as another one they put on during National Police Month, helps fund a scholarship for future officers. The money raised goes to Owens Community college and then one student receives the Officer William Miscannon scholarship fund in honor of Keith Dressel.

The more than 350 riders who attended the event raised $6,000 for the scholarship.

Over 10 years they have been able to give Owens Community College more than $90,000. This year’s recipient was given $1,800 toward her tuition.

Shaw said with the scholarship, a new group of officers will understand the importance behind what it means to protect and serve.

"We're here to support the future of all of us. Someday we are going to retire or move on into different careers or avenues of life. We will have other come in and fill our shoes so we want them to know hey this is the family you're walking into when you choose this career," said Shaw.

The ride began at 11 a.m. followed by a free cookout.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.