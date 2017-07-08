LCCCC waiving fees for reclaimed dogs, more than 80 dogs taken in since holiday

A chance of a shower or thundershower will continue this evening and early tonight. By daybreak Saturday a less humid setting can be expected.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Fourth of July holiday season has brought in over 80 dogs to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LCCCC). Since July 1, LCCCC has taken in an average of 10 dogs per day.More >>
A chance of a shower or thundershower will continue this evening and early tonight. By daybreak Saturday a less humid setting can be expected.More >>
One person is safe without injuries after their house went up in flames Saturday morning.More >>
A kitten found nearly drowning in engine oil, until a good Samaritan saved her. Now that kitten has been cleaned off and is headed towards a brighter future thanks to the Toledo Area HumaneMore >>
A good Samaritan saved a small kitten who was drowning in oil. That kitten has been cleaned off and is headed towards a brighter future thanks to the Toledo Area Humane Society.More >>
On Wednesday, a New York City police officer was ambushed killed in the line of duty. Two days later on July 7, departments around the national marked the one year anniversary of the mass killing of five police officers in Dallas.More >>
