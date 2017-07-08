LCCCC waiving fees for reclaimed dogs, more than 80 dogs taken in since holiday

The Fourth of July holiday season has brought in over 80 dogs to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LCCCC).

Since July 1, LCCCC has taken in an average of 10 dogs per day.

Some of those dogs may have been separated from their families during firework shows and other holiday festivities. It’s common for dogs to get startled by all the commotion that takes place and run away as families celebrate Independence Day.

To help reunite lost dogs, LCCCC is waiving fees for owners reclaiming them until July 9. Owners looking for their dog only need to have a current Lucas County dog license to bring their furry family member back home.

If an owner is not available to visit the kennels to look for a lost dog, a friend or family member may be sent in place to identify the dog.

The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Photos of all dogs taken in can be viewed here.

