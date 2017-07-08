House goes up in flames with person inside - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

House goes up in flames with person inside

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person is safe without injuries after their house went up in flames Saturday morning.

The fire started a little after 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Blum Street near Nebraska avenue and north Hawley street.

Fire crews said the blaze started in the back of the house. 

