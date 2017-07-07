Oil Soaked kitten gets second chance

A good Samaritan saved a small kitten who was drowning in oil.

That kitten has been cleaned off and is headed towards a brighter future thanks to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

"She was absolutely coated, you couldn't see any part of her body at all,” explained Stephen Heaven, president and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society. “It was just coated in oil."

While the kitten is clean now, on Friday morning, she was found with her head hanging out of a large bucket filled with engine oil.

The Toledo Area Humane Society believes the kitten accidentally fell into the bucket, but say any information about the situation will help because oil is toxic for animals. The poor thing still can't open her eyes.

"We're thinking they are going to be sore for a little while,” said Heaven of the kittens eyes. “So we'll keep an eye on that, otherwise she seems pretty good. She is sneezing oil still, so obviously some had got in there and caused an obstruction somewhere."

The Humane Society spent nearly 45 minutes bathing the cat, and while she will need a few more baths, she is on the mend. Officials say she will head to foster care for observation and the man who found the oil soaked kitten has asked to adopt the cat he will name Buddha.

While Buddah has found her forever home, there are plenty of cats and kittens looking for theirs. Customers say they trust the Humane Society.

"It's great that we have this resource in the area and that animals that are in need are able to be taken care of," said Jessica Susser, a local cat lover.

Jessica and Hunter Duchene adopted a two-year-old female cat Friday. They say it was obvious when they walked in which cat they wanted to take home.

"It was like, I don't know," said Hunter.

"Lovable," Jessica fished.

"Yeah, lovable and playful," added Hunter.

"It choose us," said Jessica.

"Yeah and it was like brushing with my hand and I was petting it and it was really happy when we got it," said Hunter.

They were excited to take Roxy home to meet their dog. As for Buddha, she's resting up for what will be a bright future.

