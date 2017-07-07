Clinton police chase, standoff ends with arrest

Clinton police arrested a man Thursday afternoon who led officers on a brief chase before barricading himself in a building.

According to Clinton police, the suspect had threatened a co-worker saying he had handgun earlier in the day before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police saw the suspect's motorcycle driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

A brief chase ensured as the suspect led police south bound on Tecumseh Avenue before pulling into Michigan Pallet. The suspect parked the bike and went into the building, hiding behind piles of pallets.

Additional units from Clinton police, Michigan State Police, Tecumseh police, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office and Cambridge Township police soon arrived at the scene.

After officers got a warrant for the suspect's arrest, officers and K-9 units raided the building and arrested the suspect.

He was booked at the Lenawee County Jail and his bond was set at $200,000.

The suspect did have outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers did not find any weapons on the suspect or inside the building.

