Lucas County Sheriff calls police killings 'assassinations'

This has been a tough week for law enforcement across the country.

On Wednesday, a New York City police officer was ambushed killed in the line of duty.

Two days later on July 7, departments around the national marked the one year anniversary of the mass killing of five police officers in Dallas.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says there’s only one way to describe what’s happening on the mean streets of America.

“These are assassinations," Sheriff Tharp said. "These are hate crimes against police officers simple as that.”

Sheriff Tharp says when stories like the Dallas massacre make the news, most people eventually move on. But for families of law enforcement, it stays with them for the rest of their lives.

This is why officers on the beat are being taught the importance of looking out for one another and coming home alive.

“We have to respond immediately," Sheriff Tharp explained. "We will respond immediately. But we really have to connect to make sure that we have a backup going with us and responding with us.”

Sheriff Tharp says law enforcement across the country is having a difficult time recruiting new officers. He attributes that to anti-police sentiment.

“We need to do what we can do on a daily basis and be professional for all the citizens of our community," Sheriff Tharp said. "That’s what we’ve taken the oath to do and will continue to do.”

Saturday, several police and members of the community will gather for the tenth Detective Keith Dressel Scholarship Motorcycle Run. He was the last Toledo Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff Tharp urges folks to join the run or line it’s route.

“It’s so important because we have to let the families know that we care," Sheriff Tharp said. "We have to let the community know that we are in a brotherhood and sisterhood.”

Registration for the run begins at 9 a.m. at the Oscar Bunch GM/UAW Park on Jackman Road. The run begins at 11 a.m.

