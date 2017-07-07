Cyber hack attempts on U.S. nuclear plants include Fermi 2

Across the country, cyber hackers have tried to break into companies operating nuclear power plants, including one in our area. The attempts weren't successful.

The folks in Frenchtown township, where the Fermi 2 plant is located, aren't afraid of any cyber-attacks or potential emergencies because of the great lengths the township has gone to make sure they're prepared.

"I feel confident that nothing would have happened in Frenchtown Township," said James McDevitt, Supervisor of Frenchtown Charter Township. McDevitt is confident because of how DTE Energy nuclear power plant operates.

"Because of the way the Fermi plant is set up out there and with the security they do have out there and they're on a different system than the cyber," McDevitt said.

The nuclear plants mostly run on analog, not the Internet.

This is on purpose to protect the security and operations of the plants. The township does however makes sure residents in Frenchtown are prepared should an emergency happen.

"It comes out every year. It's the update from DTE,” McDevitt explained. “It lets the residents know the routes and the things to do in case there is a nuclear problem at the plant."

The township is also equip to turn into a command center when a problem happens.

WTOL reached out to DTE Energy about the attempted cyber hacks. In a statement they said they are aware of the cyber intrusions at companies operating nuclear plants, but said these attempts did not affect the safety, security or operations at any US plant including the Fermi 2 plant.

The township supervisor also said that if something were to go wrong, the residents would be the first to know.

In this case, since nothing happened, there was nothing to let residents know about.

