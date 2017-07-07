Two local retail stores to receive makeover

Two Dollar General locations in Toledo are set to be done with renovations by late Fall of 2017.

One of the stores is located on the 500 block of Dorr Street, the other is on the 4000 block of Jackman Road.

Dollar General is one of the fastest-growing retailers and plans to create a whole new layout to make shopping easier for customers.

Health and beauty products along with home cleaning supplies, housewares, seasonal items, basic clothing items as well as an assortment of foods will still be sold within the discount retailer chain.

The newly renovated stores will be employing six to ten workers at as needed.

MeKena Rodriguez contributed to this report.

