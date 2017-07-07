Graves exposed due to river bank erosion

Erosion is to blame for a sad, if not horrifying sight, near a Putnam County cemetery. Caskets, some dating back to before the Civil War, exposed to the elements. Some could potentially land in the Blanchard River.

Ottawa Township's Pomeroy Cemetery says with each passing year and each significant rainfall, historic caskets are becoming exposed due to the resulting erosion.

The township trustees became aware of the growing problem last spring, as decades of rushing water from the Blanchard River washed away enough dirt to begin exposing two historic graves near the back of the cemetery.

Because these grave sites were untended too for years, the trees that grew over them are actually buying the township some time.

"There's five large trees on top it, probably 18 inches in diameter. And they're tangled with roots so we know they aren't just going to pop out," said Ottawa Township trustee Don Croy.

In the past, the board of trustees had looked into the erosion problem, but the costs were too high. But now that the erosion has exposed the caskets, the trustees know they must act soon.

"It's on our agenda for this week again to talk about it," Croy said. "We haven't talked about it since spring. We thought we'd do it in the summer, but it's been raining and it's been wet. So we know we definitely can't drive over the area now. So, we're pushing it back to the fall and hopefully do something this fall or at least have a plan."

The simple solution is to lay fill dirt to rebuild the slope over the caskets, but trustee Croy says moving the remains may be an option as well.

