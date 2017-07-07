Toledo man arrested, charged with raping eight-year-old child

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
A First Alert Day has been called for Friday with a Severe Storm Watch in effect through 5 p.m.More >>
A First Alert Day has been called for Friday with a Severe Storm Watch in effect through 5 p.m.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo man was indicted Friday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old child.More >>
A Toledo man was indicted Friday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old child.More >>
More money is coming to the Perrysburg Fire Department, all to protect you and the firefighters who put their lives on the line.More >>
More money is coming to the Perrysburg Fire Department, all to protect you and the firefighters who put their lives on the line.More >>
Ohio is preparing for its first execution in more than three years. Before putting any inmates to the death, the state must go through a mandatory checklist.More >>
Ohio is preparing for its first execution in more than three years. Before putting any inmates to the death, the state must go through a mandatory checklist.More >>
A couple weeks ago, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions put Toledo on a list of cities where he wants to fight violent crime.More >>
A couple weeks ago, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions put Toledo on a list of cities where he wants to fight violent crime.More >>
A woman who worked for Lucas County Children Services has resigned after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking.More >>
A woman who worked for Lucas County Children Services has resigned after lying about her knowledge of child sex trafficking.More >>