Toledo man arrested, charged with raping eight-year-old child

A Toledo man was indicted Friday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old child.

According to police, the child told investigators Jesse James Glaze, 38, penetrated her using his fingers.

A nurse with SANE says the child showed signs of penetration that align with her story.

On July 1, a warrant was issued for Glaze's arrest. Glaze was promptly arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

Glaze is charged with rape with the stipulation that the victim was less than 13-years-old.

