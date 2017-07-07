Water Quality Dashboard: No microsystin detected in Toledo's tap water

The city of Toledo reports the city's water is safe to drink.

Tests did not detect any microcystin in the intake crib in Lake Erie or the city's tap water.

The city says they are continuing to closely monitor raw water conditions. Experts are collecting data from water nearby the intake crib.

The quality of water at Toledo's intake crib is monitored 24-hours a day. The city takes samples from the intake at least once a day for daily testing.

When conditions warrant, the city will increase the testing.

The city uses five levels to gauge the water quality:

Clear (Blue): Less the 5 ppb in the intake grid crib and non-detect in tap water

Watch (Green): Greater than or equal to 5 ppb in the intake grid crib and non-detect in tap water

Caution (Orange): Mircrosystin has been detected in tap water, but test results do not indicate the need to issue an advisory. Additional sampling and testing is underway and water treatment has been accelerated

Pre-School Advisory (Yellow): DO NOT DRINK for children five and under. Tap water tests greater than 0.3 ppb and not exceeding 1.6 ppb

Do Not Drink (Red): Tap water tests greater than 1.6 ppb

