Perrysburg Fire Division awarded federal grant to upgrade equipment

More money is coming to the Perrysburg Fire Department, all to protect you and the firefighters who put their lives on the line.

Senator Sherrod Brown announced FEMA has awarded $152,182 to the Perrysburg Fire Division. Assistant Fire Division Chief, Joel Whitmore said the money will be used to upgrade air packs for firefighters. That's the gear they wear on their backs, to help them breathe.

"Many of them are approaching 20 years old. The cost to buy an air pack out of our budget is about $6,000. So to have all new air packs, the same style, so there's no training issues, it's nice to have the funding from the government," said Whitmore.

Whitmore said the new air packs will do a number of things to make fighting fires safer.

"Used to be that they would alarm when there's ten minutes to get out of fire, so now they've narrowed that range down so you have more time to get out to

let you know when you're running out of air. They're lighter." Whitmore said.

The chief also said the new air packs are cleaner, which hopefully will help firefighers stay healthy during a time where cancer has been linked to their jobs.

The Division will be getting 27 packs, which gives the team an extra and the firefighters themselves will be testing out which ones work best.

"We're doing a demo with four manufacturers, for about 30 days. The guys will have an opportunity to fill out a survey after they complete the demo and we'll go with the guys' selection on what air pack they want," said Whitmore.

The Fire Division hopes to have the new air packs up and running in the trucks by the first of the year.

