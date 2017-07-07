Ohio prepares to execute death penalty

Ohio is preparing for its first execution in more than three years.

Before putting any inmates to the death, the state must go through a mandatory checklist.

One of the items the list is checking for is determining whether Ohio has enough lethal drugs for execution.

Last month, a federal appeals court allowed the state's use of one of the sedatives involved in problematic executions.

