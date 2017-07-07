Councilman Kurt Young invites Attorney General Sessions to visit Toledo

A couple weeks ago, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions put Toledo on a list of cities where he wants to fight violent crime.

Some residents met the announcement with questions, resentment and even protests.

Toledo Councilman Kurt Young recorded a response to Sessions's list and put the video up on YouTube.

"You announced a major get tough on crime initiative in the New York Times, for cities like Toledo. In fact, you named us by name," Councilman Young said. "The problem is there wasn't anything in that package to help a city like Toledo out. We think the problem is you don't know Toledo."

Young spends part of the video showing off some of Toledo's best known and most well-loved sites from Tony Packo's to Fifth Third Field.

After showing the off the Glass City, Councilman Young invited Attorney General Sessions for a visit.

"I'm being sincere," Councilman Young said. "We'd love to show him around and actually have some sincere talks about what we can do to make policing better in Toledo and work better with the government."

During the Obama administration, Toledo police officers attended a summit put on by the Justice Department. But nothing came of it.

Then when the New York Times article listed Toledo as a violent city, leaders were confused.

"We're getting no money, no personnel and a few years of strategic tactical support," Councilman Young said. "And I turned to the chief and said, 'I've only been helping out law enforcement for a few months now. Chief what does that mean?' He says, 'Nothing.'"

Young says he does hope Sessions meets with city leaders. He knows there are issues, but he wants to see resources.

